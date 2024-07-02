Assam: AAMSU Demands Punishment for Murderer, Stages Protest

HATSINGIMARI: A large number of members of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union staged a protest at the gates of the District Commissioner’s office in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam demanding justice for the murder of a woman.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people, including members of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union, protested outside the office of the District Commissioner in Hatshingimari, the headquarters of South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam. On the night of June 25, Sahadat Ali, a subject teacher at Haji Mantaz Ali High School, allegedly murdered his second wife Rashida Khatun. The alleged murder was said to be the result of a family feud. The protesters today rallied for the ultimate punishment for Shahadat Ali, the primary perpetrator of the incident. They also demanded the arrest and just punishment of the other individuals involved in the crime.

A memorandum was submitted to the Hatshingimari District Commissioner by the All Assam Minorities Students' Union chapter of South Salmara Mankachar, seeking appropriate legal action against all the culprits.

Previously, a protest was undertaken in Biswanath by the members of the AAMSU. Outraged by the tragic incident of two innocent brothers who were shot dead by forest officials in the Laukhoa National Park, members of the AAMSU gathered to express their anger.

In Biswanath town, protesters burned the effigy of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, denouncing the incident and demanding justice for the victims. They raised slogans condemning the actions and calling for accountability from the authorities.

Quddus Ali Sarkar, leader from AAMSU's central committee, expressed deep condemnation of the incident, stressing that the failure of the Home Department under the Chief Minister's administration was evident. He urged for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic shooting.