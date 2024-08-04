All Assam Muttock Yuba Chatra Parishad Stages Sit-In Protest in Dibrugarh Demanding ST Status for Muttock Community

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Muttock Yuba Chatra Parishad (AAMYCP) on Saturday staged a sit-in protest near Chowkidingee field in Dibrugarh seeking ST status for their community.

The members holding placards and banners staged sit-in-protest for two hours. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led government in the Centre over the delay in granting ST status to the Muttock community of the state. They also criticized Union Tribal Affairs Minister for keeping mum on the issue of ST.

The Muttock community, along with five other ethnic groups including the Tai Ahoms, Moran Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas and Tea Tribes, has been waiting for the fulfillment of the BJP’s promise made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and subsequent elections. The promise to grant ST tag to these communities had garnered significant support for the BJP at the time.

“ST status is a long pending demand of our community and for last several decades, we are raising our voice and launched several protest programmes but after assurance by the central government nothing has been moved in the right directions,” said Ujjal Baruah, general secretary of AAMYCP.

He said, “We have been betrayed by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. We warned the government that before 2026 state election if ST status would not be given to our community then we will show them their way. During every election they give us assurance but after elections gets over nothing happens.”

However, the delay in implementation has led to growing frustration and discontent among the six communities, who are currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBC). AAMYCP leaders submitted a memorandum to Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi addressed to Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking ST status.

