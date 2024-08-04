Demow College Celebrates 54th Foundation Day

Demow: On the occasion of completing 54 years of long journey, the Demow College celebrated its 54th foundation day. The auspicious event started with an opening speech by Principal Krishna Jyoti Handique. The programme was carried on by former HOD of English Department Dr Mamoni Gogoi Borgohain with her valuable words. Vice Principal Pabitra Gogoi anchored the whole meeting. The meeting ended with a valuable vote of thanks by a Professor of Assamese Department Gunamoni Gogoi. The event marked the presence of all faculty members, students, alumni members and also the teaching and non teaching staff.

