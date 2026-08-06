All Assam Naga Welfare Society Provides Flood Relief in State

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The All Assam Naga Welfare Society (AANWS), the common apex organisation representing the 10 indigenous Naga tribes residing across 12 districts of Assam, organised a humanitarian flood relief drive for families affected by the recent floods in Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of Assam and Mon district of Nagaland. A total of Rs 60,000 was also collected for the flood victims.

On August 1, relief materials were distributed to flood-affected families in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts of Assam, while on August 2, an AANWS delegation visited Mon district, Nagaland, where the relief fund collected by the society was formally handed over to the officials of the Konyak Union to support families affected by the recent cloudburst.

More than 300 flood-affected families received essential relief materials, including rice, potatoes, onions, edible oil, drinking water, cereals, buckets, mugs, towels, sanitary pads, soap, and other daily necessities.

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