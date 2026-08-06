Assam: Minister Atul Bora inspects Flood Situation in Mahuramukh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Bokakhat MLA and senior Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday visited several flood-affected areas under the Dichoi Gaon Panchayat in Bokakhat co-district to assess the flood situation.

The minister first visited Gutung Gaon and Dhanashri Gaon. He then inspected the riverbank erosion site at the confluence of the Dhansiri and Gelabil rivers near the Dichoi Panchayat office. During the visit, he assured locals that immediate measures would be taken to control the ongoing erosion.

He further stated that after the monsoon season, the government plans to construct an agricultural embankment along the river from Nikori Ghat to Dhanashri Gaon. He also informed that a sluice gate would be installed at Elengmari Jan as part of the embankment project.

Later, the minister visited Nikori, Boratol, and other nearby areas to review the flood conditions.

Also Read: Fresh Floods Ravage Assam as Embankments Breach, Death Toll Rises to 95