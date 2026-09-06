All Assam Nath Yogi Youth Council meets Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A delegation of the All Assam Nath Yogi Youth Council on Friday met Assam Cabinet Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar, demanding the resolution of several long-pending issues concerning the Nath Yogi community.

The delegation submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through the minister, highlighting several demands related to the social, economic, political, and cultural development of the community.

Among the major demands raised were adequate representation of eligible members of the Nath Yogi community in government corporations, boards, and statutory bodies; the formation of a separate autonomous council; and measures to ensure land rights and constitutional safeguards for the community.

Also Read: Nath-Yogi body urges Assam Govt to amend land bill, seek Indigenous Ethnic Community status