All Assam quiz competition 2026 to be held on June 14, 2026 at Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari Anchalik Committee of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has announced the organization of the All Assam Quiz Competition-2026 as part of its annual organizational programme, held in memory of martyrs Tulu Talukdar and Deepjyoti Lahkar. The quiz competition will be held on June 14, 2026 (Sunday), at the Nalbari District Library Auditorium. The event is being organized as part of the committee's annual programme and aims to encourage intellectual development and awareness among young participants across Assam. According to the organizers, the competition will include both oral and written quiz categories, with attractive cash prizes, trophies, certificates, and mementos for the winners. Each participating team must consist of two contestants, and the registration fee has been fixed at Rs 200 per team.

The organizers have appealed to intellectuals, well-wishers, and the general public to extend their support and cooperation for the successful conduct of the event. Contact numbers have also been provided for interested participants and for obtaining further details.

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