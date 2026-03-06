State-level quiz competition held at Debraj Roy College by AASU Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat Regional Unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), in association with the DR College AASU Unit, recently organized a state-level quiz competition at the auditorium of Debraj Roy College (Autonomous), Golaghat.

The competition was held in fond memory of former student leader of Golaghat AASU, Madhurjyajit Bora. The event was inaugurated by AASU unit's vice president Abhibartan Goswami. The lamp-lighting ceremony in front of the portrait of the late Madhurjyajit Bora was performed by his father, Tikheswar Bora. Floral tributes were paid by senior journalist and Axam Xahitya Xabha central committee member Diganta Bhuyan, Golaghat District AASU president Mintu Gogoi, general secretary Chiranjib Bora, teacher and journalist Siddhartha Handique, and former student leaders now practicing as advocates-Ritupallab Saikia, Aungshuman Baruah, and Jugantar Nath.

Renowned quiz master Sayantan Saikia from Digboi conducted the competition and was felicitated by the organizers. The quiz was open to students up to the postgraduate level, with around 20 teams participating from districts including Dhemaji, Bajali, Nalbari, Charaideo, Guwahati, and Jorhat. After the preliminary round, six teams qualified for the finals. In the results, the first prize was won by Bhargav Bhushan Biswapati and Krishanu Bhushan Biswapati from Bhattadev University, Bajali. The second prize went to Anupam Dev Choudhury and Arnav Raj Das from Jorhat Engineering College, while solo participant Sayan Mazumder from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital secured third place. The top three winners received cash prizes of Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 3,000, respectively, along with certificates and trophies. The remaining three finalist teams were awarded Rs1,000 each with certificates.

