DEMOW: Under the patronage of Banamali Dihanaam Team and in association with Dehingia, Duwarisiga and Garukhuti Gaon people, an All Assam State level Women Dihanaam Competition will be organized in Bornaam Ghar premises (Dehingia Gaon, Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar) on February 27. The last date for the registration is February 24.

Also Read: Training programme for nodal teachers of Upper Primary level on Child Mental Health convened by Samagra Shiksha, Biswanath concludes

Also Watch: