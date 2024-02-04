Training programme for nodal teachers of Upper Primary level on Child Mental Health convened by Samagra Shiksha, Biswanath concludes

JAMUGURIHAT: Three-day district level training for nodal teachers of Upper Primary (UP) level on Child Mental Health and Protection convened by Samagra Shiksha, Biswanath and held at Biswanath Commerce Senior Secondary School from February 1 concluded here on Saturday. The training programme officially inaugurated by Bedabrat Bora, District Programme Officer (DPO) was addressed by Dhrubajyoti Das, ADC (education)-cum-District Mission Coordinator, Biswanath on Friday. The training was imparted by Joonmani Mahanta, Anjan Baskota and Barun Bhagawati as resource persons. Teachers from various higher secondary schools, high schools, composite schools and MV and ME schools under Biswanath, Behali and Chaiduar education blocks of Biswanath district participated.

