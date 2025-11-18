All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) begins Zubeen’s birth anniversary celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has launched a three-day series of colourful programmes to celebrate the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam’s heartthrob and music icon Zubeen Garg from Sunday. With the aim of honouring his timeless contributions to Assamese culture, music and society, AASU is organizing various activities across the state.

General Secretary, AASU, Kokrajhar district committee, Jiwesh Choudhury, said that marking Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary, AASU observed the first day of the celebration with a programme titled ‘Rong Tulikare Edin’ (A Day with Colours). Students and youth across Assam participated by painting portraits of the legendary singer, showcasing their admiration and love for his artistic legacy.

As part of the second-day activities, the Kokrajhar district committee of AASU organized Nahor (Mesua Ferrea) tree plantation drives at various locations in Kokrajhar on Monday. The initiative aims to keep Zubeen Garg’s memory evergreen by promoting greenery and environmental awareness.

One of the significant events was held at Haltugaon Haizrayguri Primary School, where the Kokrajhar district AASU team planted Nahor saplings within the school premises. To honour the beloved singer, the young students of the school performed Zubeen Garg’s evergreen song ‘Mayabini,’ adding charm and emotion to the occasion.

AASU stated that this initiative was part of their broader effort to keep Zubeen Garg’s legacy alive through meaningful cultural and environmental activities. The organization will conclude the celebration with the final-day programmes scheduled for Tuesday, marking the culmination of the three-day observance.

Choudhury also said that the celebrations reflected the love and respect the student community held for Zubeen Garg, and that such activities would continue in the coming years as well.

