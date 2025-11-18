AASU focuses on clause-by-clause and timely implementation of Assam Accord

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) gave special thrust on the implementation of each and every clause in the Assam Accord in a time-bound manner during the 7th meeting of the Sub-Committee on Implementation of Clauses of the Assam Accord. The meeting was held between the Assam Government and the AASU today.

From the side of the government, Minister for Implementation of Assam Accord, Atul Bora, and senior officials of the Department were present at the meeting, while chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya, president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon represented the AASU. During the meeting, AASU gave their views on clause-by-clause implementation of the Assam Accord. They reiterated their opposition to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The student body also stressed holding tripartite talks between the Government of India, Assam Government and the AASU. The last tripartite talks on the Accord were held on May 5, 2005.

Today’s meeting was the 7th meeting of the sub-committee, of which the AASU is also a member.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Atul Bora posted on his X handle, “Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa, the Assam Government continues its unwavering dedication to protecting the rights of Assam’s indigenous communities and advancing their comprehensive development. A key aspect of this effort is the focused execution of the Clauses of the historic Assam Accord—a top priority for our Government. Today, the 7th meeting of the Sub-Committee on Implementation of Clauses of the Assam Accord was held at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati. I participated in the discussion alongside the senior leadership of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and senior officials from the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, Govt of Assam. The Sub-Committee is set to present its final report to the Hon’ble Chief Minister within the next few days...”

