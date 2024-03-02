Assam News

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dibrugarh district committee formed

The newly-formed 60-member All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dibrugarh district unit on Friday has taken charge at a function at Dibrugarh University.
DIBRUGARH: The newly-formed  60-member All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dibrugarh district unit on Friday has taken charge at a function at Dibrugarh University. The newly-formed  60-member AASU, Dibrugarh district unit was formed in a district convention at Tengakhat recently. Aboni Kumar Gogoi was elected as District president of AASU, Dibrugarh district while Rupa Arjun Chetia was elected as general secretary. Bulbul Dutta was elected as organising secretary.

Dibrugarh District
AASU (All Assam Students’ Union

