All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) stages candlelight march in Dibrugarh and Nagaon

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dibrugarh district unit, on Friday evening organized a candlelight procession demanding justice for legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Hundreds of participants carrying candles and placards marched from Chowkidinghee to Thana Chariali in Dibrugarh, paying tribute to the beloved artiste while pressing for a fair and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death. Similar candlelight marches were also organized across several district headquarters in Assam, as people from all walks of life continue to express their grief and demand justice for the iconic voice of the state.

NAGAON: Asking for justice in the mysterious death case of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, All Nagaon District Students’ Union took out a candle rally across the small town on Friday, called by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). During the rally, several hundreds of participants demanded an impartial investigation into the tragic death of the iconic singer and heartthrob of the state, Zubeen Garg, so that none involved directly or indirectly in the incident could escape. The participants also asked for the immediate arrest of all the culprits.

Besides, they also demanded a probe into the economic offences of the individuals as well as traders who took Zubeen Garg to Singapore for the North East Festival and confiscation of their assets as early as possible.

The rally was led by the central Finance Secretary of the students’ organization, Gauri Shankar Saikia, and other leaders of Nagaon district unit as well as senior citizens of the town from the office of the organization.

