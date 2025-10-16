All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) stages protest against slow progress of Zubeen Garg case

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday staged a protest in Dibrugarh accusing the SIT of slow progress in the Zubeen Garg death case and raised slogans against the government.

“The country and the world recognized Zubeen Garg only when the people of Assam shed tears. Zubeen Garg is loved by the people of Assam. The culprits of his murder must be punished as soon as possible,” said Rupjyoti Borthakur, President of AASU, Dibrugarh district.

“The SIT is working very slowly in the Zubeen Garg case, which will cause the case to drag on for too long. Therefore, the investigation must be expedited,” Borthakur said.

He said, “We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and speak to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on this issue so that the matter can be investigated as soon as possible.”

