All Assam Students’ Union demands setting up of Namrup 4th plant ahead of Lok Sabha elections

DIBRUGARH: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday demanded for setting up of the Namrup 4th plant.

Addressing a press conference here, AASU, Dibrugarh district president said, “Namrup BVFCL is one of the oldest fertilizer producing unit in India has been struggling for its survival due old machinery but the Central government has been showing lackadaisical attitude in reviving the industry.”

“Before the model code of conduct has been enforced, the Union Fertilizer minister announced that they will take step for the rejuvenation of the Namrup fourth plant but in reality nothing has happened so far. The industry needs Rs 6000 crore for its revival. Rameswar Teli is the MP from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat and in every elections, he assured that the fourt plant will come up soon but nothing has happened yet. Teli has failed to address the main issue,” Gogoi asserted.

Gogoi said, “The Chief Managing Director of BVFCL SK Singh is responsible for all the anomalies in the industry. He should be arrested immediately but he is getting protection. The BVFCL is the only urea producing industry in northeast. We don’t need any assurance. We want Namrup’s 4th plant.”

He further added, “A political game has been going on with Namrup Fertilizer but nobody is concerned about the fertilizer industry. The ruling party has done nothing for the revival of the industry. Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli failed to address the issue of the Namrup 4th plant. When we were protesting in Namrup for setting up of the fourth plant, the Union Chemicals and Fertilizer minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya through a video message told that Namrup 4th plant will be set up, nano project will come up but nothing has happened.”

In 2018 the Centre had approved in-principle the proposal for setting up of the fourth unit at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore.

However, as on date no progress has been made in the project. Once considered among the finest and profitable fertilizer industries of the country now has been struggling to stay afloat due to declining production over the year.

The Namrup-3 plant set up in 1987 have been struggling due to outdated technologies and machineries. There has been huge decline in the production of urea in the two units in recent years because of which the fertilizer plant is unable to cater to the huge demand of urea in the country. Now, the plant has been producing 700-800 metric tonnes urea per day.”

In 1969, BVFCL was established in Namrup and it is the only fertilizer producing unit in entire Northeast.

