Assam: 30 organisations protest demanding setting up of Namrup 4th plant

DIBRUGARH: As many as 30 organisations under the banner of Namrup Har Karkhana Suraksha Aikyo Manch on Thursday staged two hours sit-in in front of Namrup BVFCL demanding setting up of the 4th plant. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, the organisations staged the protest programme to attract the attention of the PM in setting up of the 4th plant. The demonstrators were brandishing signs with the words “Save, Save our BVFCL”.

Namrup BVFCL, one of the oldest fertilizer producing unit in India, has been struggling for its survival due old machinery but the Central government has been showing lackadaisical attitude in reviving the industry. The industry which is the only fertilizer industry in the entire Northeast has been neglected since its establishment.

“The plant is not in good condition because it is the only plant which has been producing urea in northeast. We want attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revival of the industry. If it remains like same then very soon the third plant will also shut down,” said Tileswar Bora, working president of Namrup Fertilizer Aikyo Manch.

Bora said, “In 2018 the centre had approved in-principle the proposal for setting up of the fourth unit at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore. However as on date no progress has been made in the project. Once considered among the finest and profitable fertilizer industries of the country now it is struggling to stay afloat due to the declining production over the year.”

“We have urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene into the matter,” Bora stated. He said, “The Namrup-3 plant set up in 1987 have been struggling due to outdated technologies and machineries. There has been huge decline in the production of urea in the two units in recent years because of which the fertilizer plant is unable to cater to the huge demand of urea in the country. Now, the plant has been producing 700-800 metric tons urea per day.” In 1969 BVFCL was established in Namrup and it is the only fertilizer producing unit in entire Northeast.

