DEMOW: Under the appeal of All Assam Students’ Union, the Demow Regional Students Union burnt the copies of State Cabinet’s decision in Demow Chariali on Wednesday that undermined the importance of mother tongue in Assam. They shouted slogans against the State Government. They strongly opposed it. In the protest programme, the Demow Regional Students’ Union leaders were present.

Also Read; Assam: Debolal Gorlosa takes oath as N C Hills Autonomous Council CEM

Also Watch: