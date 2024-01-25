Assam: Debolal Gorlosa takes oath as N C Hills Autonomous Council CEM

Haflong: Debolal Garlosa, elected member from Dehangi constituency of N C Hills Autonomous Council took oath of office at a solemn ceremony at District Library Auditorium Hall on Wednesday. District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das administered the oath of office in presence of Chairman of NCHAC Mohet Hojai, and all elected members of NCHAC.

Newly appointed CEM Gorlosa talking to the media offered his heartfelt thanks to the people of Dima Hasao for their support and reposing trust on him. Answering the questions of media Garlosa confidently assured that he would try to make Dima Hasao one of the best districts of the state. Further he said, the people of Dima Hasao have given him an opportunity to serve them properly and he would never ignore their expectations. He also emphasized that he was committed to fulfill all the promises of BJP.

Also Read: Assam: Ration cards distributed to beneficaries across State

Also Watch: