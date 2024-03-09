Assam: Midnight robbery in Udharbond

Silchar: A group of at least 12 miscreants looted good amount of gold from the house of a businessman on Thursday midnight. Dacoits reportedly fired in open while escaping from the scene. Last month, a similar incident of midnight robbery took place at Salganga in Udharbond where the miscreants looted huge amount of cash as well as gold ornaments.

Sources said, on Thursday midnight at around 1 am a group of dacoits, all in army attires, entered the house of Surat Chandra Barman, a local trader. They introduced themselves as CBI officers. As Barman asked them to show their ID cards, the miscreants resorted to vandalism. Later they took away gold reportedly worth Rs 26 lakhs and another Rs 2 lakh in cash. Later in the morning, SP Nomal Mahatta arrived at the spot. Joypur police, however, launched operation to track down the miscreants.

Also Read: Dhubri: Cardiology camp on March 10

Also Watch: