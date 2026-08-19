Massive Anti-Drug Awareness Rally Held Near Numaligarh Refinery to Curb Substance Abuse

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A massive awareness rally against drugs and intoxicating substances was taken out on Tuesday at Telgaram near Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), under the initiative of Amarjyoti Library and Study Centre, with the support of NRL. A special initiative has been undertaken to curb the growing impact of drug and substance abuse in the areas surrounding NRL. An awareness meeting was organised on the premises of Panka Ruparam Hazarika Higher Secondary School. As part of the programme, a street play was staged to create awareness among the students, followed by an awareness rally.

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