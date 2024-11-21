All Assam Students' Union Protests Statewide Against Soaring Commodity Prices

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: As per the call of the central body of the All Assam Students' Union, along with the rest of the state, the district unit of the students oriented state organization also staged a demonstration against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in the state and demanded immediate action to control the prices of commodities.

O hundred agitators from the students organization participated in the demonstration and shouted slogans against the government for its failure in controlling the prices of the essential commodities.

Also Read: Explosion in Tinsukia: One Killed, Two Injured in Cylinder Blast During Welding

Also watch: