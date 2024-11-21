Explosion in Tinsukia: One Killed, Two Injured in Cylinder Blast During Welding

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: In a tragic incident, a worker of a garage died and two others were critically injured after a dumper exploded following ignition while they were engaged in a welding job at Makum Road on the outskirts of Tinsukia on Wednesday. Suspecting it to be containing illegal crude in containers, the dumper exploded with a deafening sound and caught fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the 3 persons were seen doing welding jobs on the top of the dumper bearing number AS 09AC 4834 at Candy Garage. The massive explosion flung all the persons in the air. While 2 persons escaped with injuries, one person swung into a nearby tree and fell on the NH road and died instantly. The deceased has been identified as one Ali.

