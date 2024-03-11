All Assam Students’ Union stages hunger strike against CAA in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 30 other organisations staged a 12-hour hunger strike at the old ASTC bus stand in Thanachariali against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the AASU and several other organisations have launched a protest programme against CAA.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already hinted that they will implement CAA before the Lok Sabha polls.

Leading the protest, AASU general secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah said, “The people of Assam will never accept the CAA. The BJP came to power in Assam with the promise of securing the ‘jati, mati, bheti’ (race, land, and base) of the indigenous people. But now they are trying to sell their own motherland for the sake of vote-bank politics. The betrayal by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will not be forgotten nor forgiven by the people of Assam. If they forcefully implement the CAA, the people of Assam will give them a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.”.

“The CAA is a threat to the indigenous identity of the Assamese. If the act is implemented, then the Assamese people will become a minority in their own state. Everybody was dissatisfied with the BJP government for supporting the act, which is a death kneel for the people of Assam. We strongly oppose the CAA because it is against the secular fabric of the constitution and it violates the Assam Accord,” Baruah said.

Many in Assam are against the CAA as it seeks to offer Indian citizenship to non-Muslim “persecuted” migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan until 2014.

