All Assam Students’ Union stages protest at Nagaon against State government’s conspiracy to squeeze regional medium of learning in educational institutions

NAGAON: The district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday staged a demonstration against the State government’s conspiracy to squeeze the regional medium of learning in educational institutions near the office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon.

Over hundred of participants from the district unit participated in the stir and demanded immediate withdrawal of the fatal decision at any point. During the stir, the participants shouted various slogans against the fatal initiatives of the government.

The students’ community strongly criticized the state government’s move to impose English language as a medium for learning mathematics as well as general science from class VI standard in school as it is quite contrary to the new education policy being implemented by the union government.

The agitators also mentioned that when Prime Minister and Home Minister advocated for implementation of regional medium in medical science and engineering, the Chief Minister as well as the Education Minister decided to crush the mother languages of the various ethnic tribes of the state like Assamese, Bodo, etc. even in the state itself. The district body of the student organization stated that they would not tolerate it and will continue its protest against such fatal conspiracy of the government untill and unless the government scraps it. Simanta Bora and Kankan Jyoti Boruah the president and secretary of the district unit, respectively, also participated in the stir.

Also Read: Arogya Care Foundation in collaboration with Morigaon District Jail organized a yoga awareness workshop in Morigaon District Jail

Also Watch: