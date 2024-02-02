Arogya Care Foundation in collaboration with Morigaon District Jail organized a yoga awareness workshop in Morigaon District Jail

NAGAON: The Arogya Care Foundation in collaboration with Morigaon District Jail organized a yoga awareness workshop at the Yoga and Wellness Centre set up in Morigaon District Jail under National Aayush Mission, Assam on Thursday. Ranjan Chaudhury, Superintendent of Jail, Prashanta Saikia attended the programme while Yoga instructors Trishal Dey, Sunand Nath and trainer Pratibha Kuri conducted the training among the inmates of the jail. Dhananjay Talukdar, accountant and programme officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra participated in the programme as the master trainer and spoke on importance of yoga in human life. Over hundred of jail inmates participated in the programme.

While addressing the occasion, Talukdar said that yoga helps to sustain a healthy mind and also helps to keep stability of mind. Besides, it helps one to remain disease-free in his life, he said, adding that the yoga is a complete spiritual science which produces energy in the body by subduing emotions.

During the programme, the jail inmates showcased various activities of yoga and sports. The authority concerned of the district jail expected that such activities of yoga would give the positive impact on the lives of the jail inmates in far future.

