All Assam Students’ Union’s General Meeting at Sivasagar in January, 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) is set to hold its General Meeting on January 27 and 28, 2025, at the historic Talatal Ghar premises and the Sibsagar University playground. The highly anticipated event will see the participation of over 5,000 delegates and feature a grand cultural procession expected to attract 50,000 attendees.

As part of the preparations, a public meeting was held at the Sivasagar Boarding Field on Sunday, during which a reception committee was formed. The meeting was chaired by the president of the Sivasagar District Students’ Union, Manab Hazarika. Prominent attendees included AASU president Utpal Sharma, acting general secretary Sarjun Hanse, and officials from the central committee and various district-level student bodies.

Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, president of the Sibsagar Press Club and principal of Gargaon College, was named president of the reception committee. Sarat Hazarika and Brojen Bora were appointed executive presidents, while student leader Samiran Phukan was entrusted with the role of general secretary.

It needs mentioning that Sivasagar has a rich history of hosting pivotal AASU events, including sessions in 1974, 1979, 1986, and 2005. The 1979 session witnessed the election of Bhrigu Kumar Phukan as general secretary, while in 2005, Topon Kumar Gogoi took up the same role. Similarly, in 1986, Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, now the chief advisor of AASU, was elected general secretary.

