All-Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) condemns assault leading to death of Anjel Chakma

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) expressed deep sorrow and strong condemnation over the brutal assault that led to the tragic death of Anjel Chakma, a native of Tripura and a student of Jigyasa University, Uttarakhand.

In a statement, the president of the AATSU, Hareswar Brahma, said that Anjel Chakma, a final-year MBA student, succumbed to injuries weeks after a brutal, racially motivated attack in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He said on December 9, Anjel and his younger brother were assaulted in Selaqui while stepping out to buy groceries. He said the attackers allegedly hurled racial slurs such as “Chinki”, “Chinese”, “Nepali”, and “momos”. When the brothers protested, the assault turned violent. Anjel was stabbed in the neck and abdomen and later died after weeks in critical care, he added.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, a group of six youths, allegedly intoxicated, hurled racial slurs at the brothers, including terms like “Chinki”, “Chinese”, and “momo”, targeting their Northeast Indian features. When the brothers protested, saying, “We are Indians,” the group allegedly turned violent, stabbing Anjel in the head, neck, and back with knives and blunt objects. “Michael was also injured but survived,” he said, adding that Anjel was rushed to Graphic Era Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until succumbing early on December 26.

Uttarakhand Police have arrested five accused, Avinash Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khawas, Ayush Badoni, and Sumit Kumar, four locals from Uttarakhand and one from Manipur. Murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been added to the initial FIR for assault. One prime accused, reportedly a Nepalese national, remains absconding, with police issuing a non-bailable warrant and a reward for information leading to his arrest.

The incident has reignited a hard truth many refuse to confront: large parts of Northeast India are racially distinct from mainland India, with their own identities, histories, and cultures. The untimely loss of such a young life is devastating and has deeply shaken the student community. Anjel Chakma succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Graphic Era Hospital, following the alleged assault.

The solidarity with the bereaved family, friends, and peers of Anjel Chakma during this period of immense grief demanded a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation into the incident and urged the authorities to take strict action against all those responsible to ensure justice is delivered without delay. The AATSU appealed to students to remain united and raise their voices peacefully and responsibly, emphasizing that silence and inaction would only deepen injustice. The organisation reiterated that such tragedies must neither be forgotten nor repeated.

