All Assam Tribal Students' Union condemns Nagaland CM’s remark on Kacharis

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Assam Tribal Students' Union (AATSU) has strongly objected to the reported remarks made by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio referring to the Kachari community as 'migrants' in Nagaland, asserting that the community has deep historical and indigenous roots in the Dimapur region.

Addressing the media, AATSU President Hareswar Brahma said that the Kacharis share an inseparable historical connection with Dimapur, which once served as the capital of the erstwhile Kachari Kingdom. He explained that although the royal capital was shifted to different locations over time for security reasons, the Kachari people continued to reside in their ancestral villages and territories.

Brahma maintained that the Kacharis are indigenous inhabitants of the Dimapur region and should not be described as migrants. He cited the historical significance of ancient Dimapur, including its archaeological brick structures, the legacy of the Kachari Kingdom, and the traditional boundary between the Kachari Kingdom and the Angami Naga territory.

Demanding an immediate withdrawal of the reported remark, AATSU appealed to both the Government of India and the Nagaland Government to safeguard the identity, rights, and constitutional interests of the indigenous Kachari community in Nagaland.

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