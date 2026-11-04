Assam: Herd of wild elephants creates menace in Naduar

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A herd of 15-20 wild elephants from Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve has caused extensive damage to agricultural fields in several villages along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border under the Naduar Legislative Assembly Constituency, leaving farmers distressed and demanding government assistance.

The affected villages include Badamguri, Serfanguri, Fakuriguri, and other nearby areas, where the elephants have repeatedly entered farmlands in search of food. The herd destroyed standing paddy, mustard, and turmeric crops, inflicting heavy losses on poor farmers. Residents said that the elephants have been visiting the crop fields regularly, forcing villagers to spend sleepless nights trying to protect their farms. Despite their efforts, the farmers were unable to prevent the destruction as the large herd trampled vast stretches of cultivated land.

Following complaints from the affected villagers, the Diplonga Range Office at Itakhola deployed a Forest Department team to the area. The officials visited the affected sites and successfully drove the herd back into Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve on Monday night. The affected farmers have urged the Assam Government to provide adequate compensation for the crop losses and appealed to the Forest Department to take effective measures to prevent recurring elephant incursions and ensure the safety of villagers and their livelihoods.

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