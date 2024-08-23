All-Assam Tribal Students’ Union Opposes Supreme Court's 'Quota Within Quota' Ruling

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) on Wednesday vehemently opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling on ‘quota within quota’ and extended support to the Bharat bandh called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samity on August 21.

In a statement, the president of the AATSU Hareswar Brahma said on August 1, the Supreme Court permitted the states to create sub-categories within SCs and STs, saying that “those who really need it should get priority in reservation”. He said on August 1, the Supreme Court’s seven-judge constitution bench approved the sub-classification within the SC and ST categories to enhance reservation in jobs and education for the most marginalized groups. The landmark ruling- delivered by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud’s bench with a 6:1 majority-saw justice Bela Trivedi dissenting. The bench issued six separate judgments. This decision overturned the 2004 ruling by a five-judge constitution bench in the case of EV Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh.

“The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) expresses dissentment over the Supreme Court’s verdict and demand for reversal of the order. This directly impacts the entirety of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes by creating a division among themselves while the nation recently experienced, turmoil within different religious groups,” he said adding that there is a possibility that the Supreme Court's decision could cause unrest and imbalance in the country and that a situation dividing the SCs and STs may develop. He also said the AATSU will continue to support the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti for the greater interest of the tribals.

