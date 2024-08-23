North Lakhimpur Residents Submitted Memorandum to Protest Dual Land Transaction Fees, Urge DC to Abolish Rule

LAKHIMPUR: A section of citizens of North Lakhimpur town has raised complaint against the separate charging of fees by Municipal Board and Urban Development Authority for granting permission for the purchase and sale of land in the North Lakhimpur urban area. In this connection, the citizens submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur and urged her to abolish the rule.

The memorandum said that the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board and the Urban Development Authority have been charging fees of one and two per cent of the land value respectively from the applicants for granting permission for the purchase and sale of land in the North Lakhimpur urban area. “Such rules are not found in other municipal boards and urban development authorities in Assam. Moreover, the applicants have been paying an additional one per cent stamp duty for registration of land transactions in urban areas compared to rural areas. Under such circumstances, paying of separate fees and taxes to the Municipal Board and the Urban Development Authority for the purchase and sale of land in urban area is unreasonable. The lower middle class and middle class sellers and buyers of land in North Lakhimpur town have to face problems in emergency while going to sell and buy a piece of land as they have to pay additional fees and taxes to the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board and Urban Development Authority,” the memorandum added.

Through the same memorandum, the citizens urged the District Commissioner to abolish the existing rule of seeking separate permission from the Municipal Board and Urban Development Authority for buying and selling land in North Lakhimpur urban area and to issued a directive to the Departmental District Registration Officer to register the buying and selling of land in North Lakhimpur urban area without the permission from the Municipal Board and Urban Development Council.

