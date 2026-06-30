All Axom Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM) demands union education minister’s resignation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The All Axom Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM) has extended its full support to the ongoing protest by youths at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where thousands of educated unemployed young men and women have been staging a sit-in since June 20. The protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged question paper leaks in major examinations, including medical entrance tests, railway recruitment exams, and banking exams.

In a press statement, ASM’s President Shantanu Das Borhajowal, Working President Matiur Rahman, and General Secretary Bhupen Norah expressed solidarity with the movement and sent an email of support to activist Abhijit Deepak. The ASM also extended ‘revolutionary greetings’ to noted social activist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28 in support of the protest.

The federation further appreciated various farmer organisations that joined the protest site and voiced their support. At the same time, it strongly condemned reports of farmer leaders from states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana being placed under house arrest. The statement also accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of displaying an ‘authoritarian attitude’ and neglecting the concerns of the country’s youth.

Also Read: Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha backs independent candidates, raises indigenous rights demands