All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) celebrates Rongjali Bwisagu in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) organized the open Rongjali Bwisagu (Rongali Bihu) celebration on the first day of Bohag at the Kokrajhar Government Higher Secondary & Multipurpose School playground, continuing its tradition from previous years. The event, known as Geolang Rongjali Bwisagu Fwrbw (open Bihu celebration), was celebrated with great enthusiasm and festivity.

Sitting Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary, and ABSU President Khwrwmdao Wary were seen performing the Bwisagu dance along with traditional songs during the programme.

On the occasion, as per tradition, ABSU leaders and members felicitated elders of the society by offering them Aronai (traditional scarf) as a mark of respect. Earlier, the ceremonial flags of ABSU and the festival were hoisted.

After the formal programme, participants played traditional instruments like Kham, Serja, Sifung and performed Bwisagu dance and songs, welcoming the Assamese New Year with joy and excitement. A group Bwisagu dance competition was also organized as part of the celebration.

Meanwhile, Rongali Bihu was celebrated across the state with great enthusiasm. Manuh Bihu was observed throughout Assam, while the Bodo community celebrated Rongjali Bwisagu as one of their biggest festivals. On the occasion of Bohag, a community Bathou prayer (Bathou Araj) was also organized at Bathou Thanshali in Baganashali, Kokrajhar town, praying for peace, harmony, and the well-being of families, society, and the nation.

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