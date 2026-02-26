Delhi unit ABSU delegation meets chairperson of NCST over racial attack

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A delegation of the Delhi unit of ABSU led by its President Hadungra Narzary on Wednesday called on the chairperson of the National Commission for Schedule Tribe (NCST) over the racial attack on three women of the Northeast in New Delhi recently.

In a statement, the President of the Delhi unit, ABSU, Hadungra Narzary, said that a shocking and unacceptable incident of racial abuse, harassment, and discrimination took place in Malviya Nagar against three Northeastern sisters on February 20. In a response to this, the interim committee of the 19 Northeast student unions based in Delhi on Wednesday met the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Antar Singh Arya, to submit a memorandum seeking urgent intervention in connection with the incident of racial abuse, sexual harassment, and offences under the BNS, 2023, and the SC/ST Act involving two women from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Manipur in Malviya Nagar.

The President of the Delhi unit, ABSU, Hadungra Narzary, along with the secretary of the interim committee, Bipul Chakma, President, Delhi Chakma Students’ Union and Co-Convenor of the interim committee, Bindass Chetry, President, Sikkim Students’ Union Delhi and Secretary of the interim committee, Dr Valentina Brahma, Bhisma Mushahary, and Thangkhi Basumatary on Wednesday submitted the memorandum to NCST demanding action against the persons involved in the racial attack on NE women.

Narzary said that the chairperson of NCST assured them to personally oversee the matter on ground and immediately forwarded the file for further necessary action. He said that as the members of the Northeastern community, they reaffirmed their collective commitment to stand in solidarity with the brothers and sisters and called upon all the NE people to remain united in their pursuit of justice, dignity, and harmony. He strongly condemned the disgraceful act and said that the unions stood firmly united in their demand for justice, accountability, and protection for the Northeast community.

