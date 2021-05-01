All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) condemns firing at UPPL youth camp

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar District Committee of All Bodo Students' Union (KDC, ABSU), vehemently condemned the act of target firing at the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Youth Camp at Halang Baxar in Patgaon under Patgaon Out Post at around 11.55 PM on Thursday night by some miscreants. Three rounds of bullets were recovered at the place of occurrence.

Despite earnest attempt of ABSU to establish arms and violence-free society, this incident has posed a threat and created a sense of insecurity in the minds of people. The union demanded the police administration to conduct a free, fair and thorough investigation into this incident so as to track the culprits involved and to punish them as per law.

Also Read: How Hiroyuki Sanada prepared for Scorpion role in 'Mortal Kombat'

Also Watch: Fishing boats set on fire at South Salmara







