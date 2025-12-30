All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) condemns racial attack on NE student in Uttarakhand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Monday strongly condemned the racial attack on a Northeast student, Anjel Chakma of Tripura, in Uttarakhand last Saturday, and called upon all sections of society to stand united against such acts of racism.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said he was deeply disappointed to learn about the racial attack in Uttarakhand in which Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura belonging to a tribal community, was allegedly murdered due to racism in Dehradun on Saturday. Condemning the incident in the strongest terms, Boro said the brutal act was highly shocking and once again revealed the continued negligent attitude of mainland India towards the people of the Northeast.

Boro demanded that the concerned state government and the Government of India take stern action against the culprits and award exemplary punishment as per the law of the land.

The ABSU president also condemned the brutal attack on Simon Kisku (20), a local youth of Nangdorbari (Garubhasa) in Chirang district, who was assaulted with lethal weapons by unidentified miscreants while returning from the Laothi picnic spot on a motorcycle. He demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent punishment. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured youth.

Boro said the incident reflected the negative impact of the mushrooming of picnic spots in the name of festivities on society. He added that unchecked enjoyment involving alcohol, drugs and gambling at picnic spots and melas often leads to such violent incidents. Referring to the accident and death at the Aie River festival on the opening day, he said it was another example of administrative failure.

The ABSU president further alleged that there appeared to be a complete lack of administration and governance, allowing a section of vested interests to engage in criminal activities like local dons.

