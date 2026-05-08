All Bodo Students Union (ABSU): Shortage of Bodo medium textbooks is violation of RTE

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KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Thursday asserted that the shortage of Bodo medium textbooks every year was a violation of the Right to Education Act and that the government and the concerned department were responsible for this negligence.

Talking to mediapersons at Bodofa House, Kokrajhar, the President of the ABSU, Kwrwmdao Wary, said that education was a fundamental right as per Article 21, but most of the students of Bodo medium had not received textbooks.

He said that the classes started from April 1 as per the academic calendar, but a shortage of over 14,000 textbooks, including those of Mathematics, Social Sciences, and History of class-IX, was reported. He set a ten-day deadline for the government to fill the shortage, failing which he said that the ABSU would approach the high court.

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