All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) wants peaceful solution to Bashbari land row

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Thursday expressed grave concern over the allotment of 3,600 bighas of land to APDCL to set up a thermal power plant at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district, where a scuffle was witnessed between local villagers and police forces. ABSU made it clear that it never wanted deterioration of the law and order situation but aimed for peaceful resolution through discussion and collective opinions with local people.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said, “I have strong objections to using police forces for acquiring and demarcating land for the Adani thermal power project. Conflict occurred on Wednesday and Thursday at Parbatjora between police forces and the common public, but we want a solution through peaceful and meaningful discussion.” He said that the government should respond to the sentiment and emotions of the people of the locality, and their genuine grievances should be heard, and amicable solutions need to be found out without forceful action. He also said that the ABSU will stand for the genuine interest of the villagers and take up the matter with the government. “We must have faith in the locality,” he said and called upon all to maintain peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the land row in Bashbari continues to be a big issue, as villagers have upped the ante against the move, as many of them would face eviction drives soon after the construction work begins. As certain groups politicize the issue, it has become a centre stage to gain political mileage.

Also Read: Assam: BKWAC Chief Anil Basumatary Greets New Executive Body of ABSU

Also Watch: