All Bodo Students’ Union announces support to NDA candidate of Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency Joyanta Basumatary

KOKRAJHAR: All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Tuesday unanimously resolved and announced its support to the UPPL candidate backed by the NDA Joyanta Basumatary at No. 1 Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency in the 3rd phase elections to be held on May 7.

Talking to media persons in a press meet held at Bodofa House on Tuesday, the president of the ABSU Dipen Boro said the 3rd phase Lok Sabha elections is going to be held on May 7. He called upon all to cast their votes in free and fair manner. There is no more situation of killings, violence and unlawful activities and everybody would be able to exercise their franchise.

ABSU has unanimously announced support to the candidate of NDA Joyanta Basumatary for raising voice for the issue of implementation of all clauses of BTR accord, ST status issue of the Bodos of Karbi Anglong, extension of boundary of existing BTC and issues of the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) and other pressing issues of the people of the region. He also called upon the president of the BPF and former Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary to support the candidate of NDA- Joyanta Basumatary for the greater interest of the people of the region so that they can jointly send a true candidate.

Boro said the poll battle in Kokrajhar HPC will take place between the candidates of UPPL supported by the NDA and the Congress and not with the BPF. He said there had been no more Boro and OBoro communal politics, gunfire and killings in BTC and thus every citizen will be free to cast their votes without fear in mind.

