Assam: Massive Rally Boosts NDA Candidate's Campaign in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: With an outpouring of support over three thousand attendees convened at Pramod Boro's election rally in Alukhunda, Bijni. Each participant was rallying behind NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary. Basumatary is a candidate for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. The magnitude of the gathering suggested a sweeping prediction of NDA victory. The attendees were foreseeing landslide win of over 3 lakh votes.

This win would span both the Darrang-Udalguri and Kokrajhar constituencies. The rally throbbed with fervor also with a sense of anticipation. Speaker lavished praises on leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also praised the dynamic governance of Assam's Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speakers emphasized the considerable strides in development and welfare under their management. It was under their stewardship they said. Speakers credited the visionary leadership with earning the public's approval over the past decade. It is presumed to be key to their winning the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the crowd Pramod Boro praised Prime Minister Modi's and Chief Minister Sarma's unmatched development initiatives. He cited the establishment of 'arunodaya' as a notable achievement. He also recognized the generation of thousands of employment opportunities, underlining significant milestones.

Rally attendees pledged their support to the NDA and their anticipation and confidence echoed through the atmosphere. Tractor pictures were ubiquitous. These pictures served as the emblem of the agrarian backbone of the constituency.

The rally was a testament to the faith, trust and hopes placed in the NDA leadership. The aspirations of the electorate resonated powerfully. Amidst the high-spirited atmosphere Antony Narzary addressed concerns. These concerns pertained to party's unity.

Narzary dismissed speculations about his leadership within the UPPL. His allegiance to the party's cause was reiterated, he emphasized that whims of individuals and temporary alliances cannot sway UPPL's commitment. The party stays steadfast to its principles and objectives.