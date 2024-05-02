All Bodo Students Union observes 34th death anniversary of Bodofa UN Brahma

KOKRAJHAR: Synchronizing with the celebration of International Labour’s Day, the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Wednesday observed the 34th death anniversary of Bodofa UN Brahma at his burial place, Thulungapuri, Dotma in Kokrajhar district in a befitting manner.

As part of the programme, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro hoisted the organizational flag at half mast while former ABSU president and present cabinet minister UG Brahma paid glowing tribute to Bodofa at his tomb. On the other hand, former ABSU General Secretary and present MLA Lawrence Islary offered floral tribute at the statue of Bodofa. The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, minister Ashok Singhal, former cabinet minister Pramila Rani Brahma and ex president of ABWWF Kanan Basumatary also paid floral tribute at his tomb.

Visiting the burial place of Bodofa, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also offered floral tribute to Bodofa’s tomb. He also joined all religious prayer by eight religion groups inside Thulungapuri and cheered with school children who gave him a rousing welcome.

The president of ABSU Dipen Boro said Bodofa UN Brahma was the architect of the Bodos and he started the democratic mass movement to liberate Bodoland and to free the Bodos and other down trodden communities from exploitation and suppression from their constitutional rights and privileges. He said the BAC accord in 1993, BTC Accord in 2003 and BTR accord in 2020 were the outcome of Bodofa’s mass movement.

Boro thanked the government of Assam and BTR for declaring March 31, the birth of Bodofa UN Brahma as the government holiday and subsequent directives to observe the day as the Student’s Day across Assam. He also thanked Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro for releasing Rs. 10 crore for the development of Thulungapuri, the burial place of Bodofa at Dotma in Kokrajhar which would be a centre of excellence and research centre on Bodofa.

Talking to reporters, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said Bodofa UN Brahma was the pioneer who led the society towards the right way to establish the Bodos as a strong race in the world. He said the Bodos reached this position because of Bodofa’s vision. He assured that the government will take all necessary initiatives to make his principle immortal.

During the death anniversary of Bodofa, all religious prayers was also performed where as many as eight religions including Bathou, Christian, Islam, Satsang and Brahma Dharma took part and prayed for peace.

