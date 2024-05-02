Body of a youth identified as Nirmal Tirkey found near Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: The body of a youth identified as Nirmal Tirkey (42) was recovered from a makeshift bamboo bridge on Bohimora river at Na-Bil village near Jamugurihat on Wednesday. The local residents spotted a hanging body on the bamboo bridge and immediately informed Jamuguri police about the incident. Accordingly, a team of Jamuguri police reached the site and recovered the body and sent it to Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur for autopsy. The cause of death is yet to ascertain, stated a police officer.

Also Read: Tezpur Cancer Centre commences Brachytherapy facility under Anaesthesia

Also Watch: