All India Mohila Sanskritik Sangathan submits memorandum to Lakhimpur District Commissioner

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur District unit of All India Mohila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur urging her to take step against illegal trafficking of drugs, cannabis, liquor and unabated gambling at the village of Sukulibhoriya Milanpur, including some locations around Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.

In this connection, the Lakhimpur district convener, in a press statement said, “The environment is degrading in those areas affecting the healthy living due to the unabated consumption of alcohol, cannabis and drugs and various anti-social activities such as gambling for a long time. This environment has created a panic among the conscious people of the area, especially the women. A section of students of the areas is also increasingly addicted to alcohol. It has resulted in breach of peace in the families living in the affected localities. The safety of women is seriously threatened. There have been some incidents in the past, a few days back, because of which local people have to pass sleepless night. Several women have to become the victim of violence.”

The convener added that though a memorandum was submitted on June 3 to the In-Charge of the Lilabari Police Outpost with demand to control the illegal trafficking and consumption of alcohol, cannabis and drugs in the areas and to conduct a crackdown against anti-social activities like gambling and provide security to the people, no action has been taken till date. The organization demands full intervention from the administration regarding the “worrying situation” and demands immediate launch of a crackdown against the anti-social activities to restore a healthy environment.

