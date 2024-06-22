Wild Elephant Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Tinsukia District

DIGBOI: While reports on rising conflicts between humans and elephants continue hitting media headlines in Assam, one matured wild elephant was again found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Friday early in Brahmajan human residential areas under Doomdoma forest division in Tinsukia district.

According to forest sources, the wild jumbo suspected of breathing its last after falling in the low lying areas close to a human residence at Brahmajan area.

Ironically, the innocent creature that emerged out of Buri Dehing Reserve Forest was bearing an injury in one of its legs apparently suspected of bullet hit earlier during its movements in quest of fodder.

Following the post mortem, the corpse of the elephant was buried subsequently in presence of a magistrate. Officials of the Wild Life Trust of India from Tinsukia have also attended the site to take the stalk of the situation.

“We have constituted Elephant Depridation Committees in all the vulnerable belts around the flora kingdom of the said division to handle such cases involving the elephants ensuring their safety in and around human settlements areas,” one of the forest officials of the division said.

“With whatever minimum logistic supports received from the government, the committee discharged its duty round the clock immediately attending the sites of human elephant conflict,” added the official.

The depletion of forest cover due to insatiable human greed through perverted act like illegal timbering, encroachment for human settlement, business establishments, poaching etc have largely hit the elephant population also leading to a sharp rise in human elephants conflict in the region.

Meanwhile, the exact reason of the death of the wild creature is yet to be ascertained by the competent authority.

