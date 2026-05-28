All India Service Pensioners’ Cell urges Centre to address Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) disparities

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MANGALDAI: The All India Services Pensioners Cell, Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, Assam Unit, has intensified its efforts to resolve long-standing issues related to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) affecting over 1.5 lakh central government pensioners in the North-Eastern region.

A high-level delegation led by Paramesh Dutta, IAS (Retd.), President of the Cell and retired IGP Brajenjit Singha met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently at his Guwahati residence and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting critical CGHS concerns. The minister gave the delegation a patient hearing and assured them of appropriate action. He stated that he would personally take up the matter with the union minister for health and family welfare for early resolution.

A three-member delegation of the cell also called on Parliamentarian Bijulee Kalita Medhi at her residence and submitted a similar memorandum. She assured the delegation that she would raise the issues with the concerned authorities in the Government of India for prompt redressal.

The pensioners’ cell has particularly highlighted regional disparity in CGHS package rates following an order issued by the Director, CGHS, Delhi, on October 3, 2025. Prior to this order, uniform rates were applicable across the country. However, the new directive placed all cities in the North-Eastern States under lower Y-Tier-II and Y-Tier-III categories, with Guwahati categorised as Tier-II (Y-Category).

They also demanded the upgradation of Guwahati to Tier-I. The empanelled hospitals and diagnostic centres are increasingly reluctant to continue services due to unviable lower package rates, which has led to delays in treatment, denial of cashless facilities, and compromised quality of care. The delegation argued that Guwahati, being the primary tertiary healthcare hub for the entire North-East region, deserves Tier-I status like other state capitals to end this discrimination.

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