All Moran Students’ Union and Moran Jatiya Mahila Parishad Protest in Dibrugarh Demanding ST Status and Sixth Schedule Inclusion

DIBRUGARH: Members of the All Moran Students’ Union and Moran Jatiya Mahila Parishad on Thursday staged a protest in front of the District Commissioner’s office in Dibrugarh, seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Moran community of the state and inclusion of the Moran Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Led by All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) central vice-president Prasanta Gogoi, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led government in the centre over the delay in granting ST status to the Moran community of the state. They also criticized Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, for keeping silence on the issue of ST status.

The Moran community, along with five other ethnic groups including the Tai Ahoms, Mottocks, Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas and Tea Tribes, has been waiting for the fulfilment of the BJP’s promise made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and subsequent elections. The promise to grant ST status to these communities had garnered significant support for the BJP at the time.

However, the delay in implementation has led to growing frustration and discontent among the six communities, who are currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBC).

At the conclusion of the protest, the AMSU leaders submitted a memorandum to Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking ST status and inclusion of the Moran Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Also Read: UP: Dibrugarh Express Derails in Gonda; 2 Dead, 25 Injured

Also Watch: