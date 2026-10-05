All Nalbari District Students' Union to Host 22nd Conference at Tihu High School Playground

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The 22nd conference of the All Nalbari District Students' Union (AASU) will be held at the Tihu High School playground on October 5 and 6, organised by the Tihu Regional Students' Union.

The conference will begin on October 5 with the hoisting of the AASU flag by All Nalbari District Students' Union president Nirujuddin Ahmed, followed by tributes to martyrs and the ceremonial opening of the Himanshu Tamuli Organisational Martyr Field.

Heads of 17 educational institutions from the Tihu area will participate in a tree plantation programme.

The book fair will be inaugurated at 10:30 am by retired Tihu College professor Karunakanta Kalita. Retired Tihu College professor Somnath Deka and former student leader Hemantaraj Talukdar will attend as guests.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Dr Mukunda Sharma, registrar of Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya. Senior journalist Anjan Kumar Sharma and former student leader Shankar Kumar Das will attend as guests.

Dr Bikul Barman, professor at Bhattadev University, will inaugurate the delegates' camp.

At 11:30 am, educationist Dr Narayan Sharma will inaugurate a cultural procession. Nalbari Medical College and Hospital superintendent Dr Madhab Rajbongshi and Tihu Circle Officer Himangshu Shaloi will attend as guests.

In the afternoon, Dr Sanjib Goswami, professor at Kamrup College, will inaugurate the elocution competition, while Dr Hemen Rajbongshi, professor at Tihu College, will inaugurate the poetry recitation competition.

The two-day conference will bring together student representatives and members of the organisation from across Nalbari district.

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