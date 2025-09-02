All Rabha Students Union (ARSU) condemns Karishma Nath for ‘insulting’ Bishnu Prasad Rabha

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: “Singing Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s song in a comic way publicly, Karishma Nath, the so called Naam Singer of Assam, has insulted the legend. We, the ‘All Rabha Students Union (ARSU),’ Bongaigaon district committee, strongly condemn this act,” said Makhan Rabha, Central Advisor of ARSU on Monday at Bongaigaon.

ARSU, Bongaigaon district committee, held a press meet on Monday at Bongaigaon where several leaders of the organization including Syam Rabha, Central Finance Secretary, Sourabh Rabha, President, Bongaigaon district ARSU, Pradip Rabha , Secretary Bongaigaon district ARSU, and others were present.

They said that this was not the first mistake done by Karishma Nath. “She has been engaged in such activities before also for cheap publicity. But insult of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha is intolerable. Hence we are lodging an FIR against her at the Bongaigaon police station today demanding her arrest. We appeal the Directorate of Cultural Affairs of Assam to take stern action against her,” they stated. They also announced a ban on Karishma Nath’s programme across Lower Assam.

