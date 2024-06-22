Kamrup District All Rabha Students’ Union centrally observes Rabha Divas at Boko

BOKO: Kamrup District All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) and other two rabha organizations observed the Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Divas at Turukpara-Kenduguri Field at Boko in collaboration with the Boko Regional Unit of ARSU, Rabha Women Council and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee of Boko units. Sujit Rabha, the president of the Boko ARSU said that Kamrup District ARSU observed 20th Annual Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas this year with a day-long program on Thursday. However, Kalaguru Bishu Prasad Rabha was remembered across the state on Thursday on the occasion of his death anniversary. The day is commemorated as Rabha Divas and a variety of cultural events are undertaken on this occasion to remember his contributions towards Assamese culture and society. Ashok Nongbag, secretary of the Kamrup District ARSU committee said that on this occasion, 195 Rabha community’s students are being felicitated who recently passed in the HSLC and HS examination in first division. By keeping in mind the contributions by Bishnu Prasad Rabha towards the society of Assam, ARSU Kamrup district committee also felicitated five persons who have been involved in the society to save the traditions, culture, songs etc and they are Dhiraj Tamuli from Nalaghat village, Sarujit Rabha from Payranga village, Amulya Rabha from Kaithpara village, Ramenswar Rabha from Khenapara village and Uttam Rabha fromBelpara village. Bhaskar Kalita, Major General (Retd) of Indian Army was present as the Chief Guest in felicitation ceremony and the open session. Kalita, who is also a member of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) said, a community cannot survive if they don’t control their Bazaar (Market) and Farms (Pathar). He said that only 1.4% of the state population is government employees and the national average is below that mark. So, how do the remaining 99% people get their livelihood? Either by other jobs or self employment. So, we have to be skilled and educated. Bishnu Rabha had stressed upon making our community self-reliant. As an example, Kalita said that there are many Satras and related with lots of Namghars are in Assam, where many essential items like green gram, chikpea, mustard oil and many other things come from out of Assam. “So emphasis should be placed on self employment through many forms, whereas the 98.6 percent of the people in the state are without government jobs” Kalita added.

